Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock to continue to open for Mumbai Indians: Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will be opening the batting for Mumbai Indians despite the franchise recruiting explosive Australian opener Chris Lynn for this season, coach Mahela Jayawardene said on Thursday.

Jayawardene gave this information in a virtual press conference held in Abu Dhabi where Captain Rohit was also present.

"Having options is always great, Lynn is a great addition to the squad. But the combination of Rohit and Quinton has been phenomenal, they compliment each other very well. They are consistent and experienced. He is also a good captain, so why do you want to fix something that is not broken? We will continue with them. Having Lynn as an option gives us flexibility in the squad. That's what we have always done over the last few years.," said Jayawardene in a virtual press conference ahead of the team's first match of the season, against Chennai Super Kings, to be played on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit has previously batted at number 3 and number 4 for Mumbai Team. He says he enjoys batting in the top order and he will continue to do so. However, he stated that other options will also be open, as per the need of the team.

"Last season, I started the innings during the entire tournament and it will continue this season too. At the same time, according to the need of the team, I will also keep other options open. I am happy with what the team would like to do. However, the second opener batsman in the team will be Quinton de Kock and this is certain.

It is to be noted that in the last season, Rohit and de Kock had started innings in 15 of the 16 matches; and the Mumbai team had become the champion for the record fourth time. Together they scored 565 runs at an average of 37.66 with the help of 5 half-centuries.

The camp for Mumbai Indians is Abu Dhabi, where the team has to play eight of its 14 league matches. Tomorrow, they will play the first match of the Mumbai League against Chennai Super Kings.