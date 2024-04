RR Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians In Sawai Mansingh Stadium, 730PM IST, Jaipur

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) battle is not seen as one of the biggest clashes in the IPL. But the fact is that these two teams have played many a nail-biters in the past. These are also two of the highly-capable T20 batting outfits. There is enough power-hitting talent on display tonight as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Hardik Pandya and Jos Buttler will look to put ona show. That is one reason why making a Dream11 combination for today's match can turn out to be a tough task.

Jos Buttler has hit form an so has Ishan Kishan. Trent Boult has been amazing with the new ball. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah are undroppable. Hardik Pandya is expected to come good sooner than later. MI do not have any fitness concerns but Rajasthan;s Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma continue to recover from their respective injuries. However, Burger could play depending upon the result of the toss as an impct sub.

RR Vs MI: Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Mumbai Indians (MI) Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Trent Boult

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

Allrounders: Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Vs MI: Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c and wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka