SA vs Pak 3rd T20: After toppling Virat Kohli, Pakistan's Babar Azam smashes record-breaking 122

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who became the No. 1 ODI batsman by replacing Indian captain Virat Kohli, hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday (April 14) and a 2-1 lead in the four-match T20 series. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as he and Babar, whose century came off 49 balls, shared a record 197-run partnership in a devastating display of batting that enabled the touring side to reel in South Africa’s competitive 203-5 with consummate ease.

They won with two overs to spare after making 205-1, dispatching the home bowling to all corners of the ground.

Babar’s record T20 score for Pakistan, including 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls, came a day after he became the top ranked one-day batsman. He is third in the T20 rankings and played an innings of finesse and guile rather than bludgeoning shots to underline his class.

“Words cannot define the gratitude I have for my fans & especially the people of my country. This couldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support & trust. Thank you for making me feel blessed & honoured. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing. #PakistanZindabad,” Babar tweeted after his whirlwind knock.

Rizwan’s knock was overshadowed by his skipper but he was equally brilliant in a supporting role. It was the second highest successful run chase in a T20 international at Centurion with a tiring Babar eventually out caught behind off the bowling of Lizaad Williams.

Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram shared a 108-run opening wicket partnership as South Africa got off to a flying start after being put into bat. Markram made a half century for a third successive game before being bowled for 63 and Malan scored 55.

The last match of the series and Pakistan’s tour will also be played at Centurion, on Friday. Babar’s player of the match effort of an 82-ball 94 in Pakistan’s third ODI against South Africa, which helped them win the three-match series, took his rating points to 865, eclipsing Kohli’s 857 points and thus pushing the Indian captain to second place.

He is the fourth player from Pakistan to top the ODI batting rankings after Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003). Babar, 26, started the series against South Africa at 837 rating points but moved up to 858 (ahead of Kohli) after his score of 103 in the first match. He dropped to 852 by the time of the last weekly rankings update with a score of 32 in the second ODI.