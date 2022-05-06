हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Shahid Afridi slams Danish Kaneria for inciting religious sentiments, giving interview to 'enemy country'

Kanera is among the few hindu players who have represented Pakistan in international cricket

Shahid Afridi slams Danish Kaneria for inciting religious sentiments, giving interview to &#039;enemy country&#039;
Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has slammed Danish Kaneria after he accused all-rounder of forcing him to convert to Islam

Kanera is among the few hindu players who have represented Pakistan in international cricket and in an exclusive chat with Zee News, revealed that Afridi not only mistreated him but also forced him to convert to Islam.

"Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket," Kanera had told Zee News.

Kaneria went on to say that Afridi used to bench him even when he does well. It was Afridi who ruined his career, he said. 

Two days after these claims by Kaneria, Afridi has reacted, saying why is the former spinner speaking up now.

"If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments.

“And the person saying all this, look at his own character,” Afridi was quoted by thenews.com.pk. 

Afridi added that Kaneria was like his younger brother. 

"Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years."

