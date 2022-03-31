Shoaib Akhtar takes another dig at Pakistan cricket team, says THIS for Babar Azam's side

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Akhtar took another dig at Pakistan cricket team during their 2nd ODI encounter vs Australia on Thursday (March 31).

Akhtar had previously roasted his own team for their mediocre Test match play during the third and last Test vs Aussies in Lahore.

On Thursday, the retired pacer was frustrated by Pakistan's old template of playing in one-dayers, which was challenged by Australians as they dominated the play from the start.

Australia giving us a proper reminder again that this is how ODIs are supposed to be played these days :) — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 31, 2022

Visiting captain Aaron Finch felt for 0 but Travis Head and Ben McDermott smashed Pakistani bowlers all over te park, putting on 162 for the 3rd wicket.

Head went back after scoring 89. But McDermott managed to score a ton.

Looking at Pakistan's game, Akhtar tweeted: "Australia giving us a proper reminder again that this is how ODIs are supposed to be played these days."

Many critics of the Pakistani ODI team feel that their national team is still playing outdated cricket and that they ODIs need a revamp.

In the first ODI too, Babar Azam and Co were criticised for their poor show, as while chasing 314, they were bowled out for 225 in 45.2 overs.