Cricket

'Shut your mouth': Rishabh Pant's heated exchange with Rassie van der Dussen caught on stump mic - Watch

Stump mics and Rishabh Pant make for a great combination. 

&#039;Shut your mouth&#039;: Rishabh Pant&#039;s heated exchange with Rassie van der Dussen caught on stump mic - Watch
(Source: Twitter)

Stump mics and Rishabh Pant make for a great combination. 

His chat with Tim Paine during the Indian Test tour of Australia in 2018-19 was a hit among the fans. 

Then in 2020-21 tour, he was heard singing 'Spiderman Spiderman'. And that video had also got viral. 

Cut to 2022 and one more Pant stump mic recording has gone viral on internet. 

But this time the world saw Pant, the angry young man. 

When Pant came out to bat, Rassie van der Dussen who was fielding at short leg and things to say to him. It seemed the starting point of that conversation was the controversial catch Pant took in the first innings to dismiss Rassie. The SA batter brought it up to rattle Pant and who have it back him, saying, "If you have half knowledge, then keep your mouth shut."

In the second Test, India's middle order and tail batted well to put a 240-run target for the hosts and the Proteas have begun well. 

