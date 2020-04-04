Sourav Ganguly visits ISKCON temple in Kolkata, distributes ration to needy amid coronavirus crisis

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has collaborated with ISKCON in order to feed the needy amid the 21-day lockdown in the country in order to combat the threat of the deadly coronavirus.

The 47-year-old arrived at the ISKCON temple in Kolkata and distributed ration to the needy. He then took a stock of the preparation of meals which was being cooked in the temple.

The donation by Ganguly will be able to feed as many as 20,000 people in the state.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also informed that the Cricket Association for Bengal (CAB) has told the state goverment that they are ready to offer Eden Gardens as a quarantine facility if required.

Last month,Ganguly had announced that he had decided to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underpriveleged as the country continues its fight against deadly coronavirus.

On April 1, the former Indian batsman took to social media and informed about the commencement of his charity campaign.

Ganguly revealed that he paid a visit to Belur Math after 25 years and handed over 2000 kgs of rice to help the needy. He had also assured of continuing the good deed all around the state in the next week.

“Visited belur math today after 25 yrs .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy.. this process will go on all around the state in the next week ..please contact 9830256977 .. if required ..,” said Ganguly wrote in an Instagram post.

Ganguly served as the president of the CAB from 2015 to 2019 before joining as BCCI president in 2019.

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the threat of coronavirus in the country. So far, the pandemic has affected more than 2,900 people and claimed the lives of 68 in India.