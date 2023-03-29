SRH IPL 2023 Team Squad: Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been off the boil in the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), failing to make the Playoffs stage. Since being rechristened from Deccan Chargers in 2013, SRH have managed to reach the Playoffs six times and won the title for the first time in IPL 2016 under the leadership of David Warner.

IPL 2022 was another disappointing outing for SRH under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, finishing in eighth spot – winning six matches and losing eight. In IPL 2023, they will have a new captain in charge – Aiden Markram, the man who led their sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, to the inaugural SA20 title this year.

However, Markram along with Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen will be unavailable for SRH’s opening game against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2 as they will be fulfilling their South African commitments. SRH will have five overseas players available for selection for the April 2 clash.

They have added explosive young England batter Harry Brook to their lineup after the IPL 2023 auction along with former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal. Brook and Agarwal should provide much-needed stability to their batting with plenty of T20 experience under their belt.

The bowling attack will be led by the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who may also lead the side in their first game of IPL 2023, along side young tearaway Umran Malik – who now has international experience under his belt. Young left-armer T. Natarajan is also fit and available for the IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Squad