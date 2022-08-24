BCCI selectors, on Wednesday (August 28), named Jammu-born Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik as well as Mumbai Indians' most successful cricketer from IPL 2022 Tilak Varma in the India A squad for the New Zealand series. The others noteable names picked in the squad are Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan. While Rajat has been a consistent performance in the domestic circuit, he had a good season with RCB in IPL 2022. Ruturaj too has been making runs in good quantity and is an obvious selection while Sarfaraz Khan has had an outstanding Ranji Trophy season with Mumbai, helping them reach the final this year.

New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games. The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later.

Shubman Gill has not been picked for the India A series vs NZ, which has surprised many. But it is because he has signed for English county side Glamorgan and would be playing for them in the remainder of the season.

India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla