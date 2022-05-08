Yuvraj Singh retired as one of the all-time greats of the Indian cricket team.

The left-handed batter scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket and over 2500 runs in IPL.

He was the Player of the Series in ICC ODI World Cup 2011, scoring over 300 run and picking over 10 wickets as well.

However, Yuvraj still has one regret and that is not leading the Indian men's cricket team.

In an interview to News18, he made a big statement, saying that he was supposed to lead India but the Greg Chappell incident changed everything and MS Dhoni was handed over the captaincy suddenly.

"I was supposed to be the captain. Then the Greg Chappell incident happened. It had become Chappell or Sachin. I was probably the only player who supported…that I support my teammate. And there were a lot of people in the…Some of the BCCI officials did not like that. It was said that they should make anybody the captain but not myself. This is what I heard,” Yuvraj said.

Not to forget, the Greg Chappell contorversy had rocked the Indian cricket and it had made two factions within the team. It led to India's dismal performance in 2007 ODI World Cup when they were ousted in only the first stage of the tournament.

Yuvraj said that with Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar opting out of maiden T20 World Cup in South Africa, he was the front-runner to lead India in the mega event but Dhoni was suddenly made the skipper.

"I am not sure how true it is. Suddenly from vice-captaincy I was removed. Sehwag was not there in the team. So, out of nowhere, Mahi (MS Dhoni) became captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup. I thought I was going to be the captain," he added.