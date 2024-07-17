Suryakumar Yadav-Like Catch by Young Pakistani Cricketer On Hill Goes Viral- WATCH

Local cricket matches worldwide often produce exciting moments that thrill fans. Recently, a video of a young boy imitating Jasprit Bumrah's unique bowling action went viral. Now, another video is gaining attention, reminding fans of Suryakumar Yadav's incredible catch during the T20 World Cup final last month. After a young Pakistani boy impressed Wasim Akram with his Bumrah-like action, another young cricketer from Pakistan is now in the spotlight for his amazing catch.

The video shows a local cricket match in Pakistan, with children playing on a hilly terrain. A batsman hits a high shot, and the wicketkeeper runs uphill, keeping his eyes on the ball. He makes a stunning one-handed catch with his left hand, leaving social media in awe.

Earlier, a young boy copying Bumrah's bowling action received praise from Pakistan legend Akram. Akram expressed his delight on social media, admiring the boy's control and perfect imitation of Bumrah's style. Bumrah was a key player in India's successful T20 World Cup campaign and was named 'Player of the Tournament' for his outstanding bowling.

Suryakumar Yadav's Catch Controversy

The pivotal moment came in the final over when David Miller launched a shot over the bowler, seemingly destined for the boundary. Suryakumar Yadav intervened with a spectacular catch at long-off, initially juggling the ball perilously close to the boundary cushion. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough scrutinized the catch, confirming its legality despite social media chatter suggesting Yadav's foot might have grazed the boundary rope during the catch.

Suryakumar Yadav Or Hardik Pandya To Be The Next T20I Captain For India

Hardik Pandya has been a significant figure in Indian cricket, especially in the T20 format. His contributions to India’s World Cup victory in the West Indies were invaluable. Despite this, recent discussions between Gambhir, Agarkar, and Pandya suggest a shift in strategy. The selectors appear to favor stability and long-term planning, making Yadav the preferred choice.

Pandya’s recent performances, particularly his stint as captain of the Mumbai Indians, have not been as impressive as expected. Coupled with selectors' concerns over his participation and availability, this has led to a reassessment of his role within the team. While Pandya remains a key player, his break from the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka due to personal reasons further complicates the situation.