हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Six required of final ball: Vishnu Solanki sends Baroda into SMAT semis with epic 'helicopter' shot; watch video

With the semi-final spot up for grabs, Haryana skipper Mohit Sharma handed the responsibility to defend 18 runs to seamer Sumit Kumar. However, what followed next was a complete turnaround as Baroda batsman Vishnu Solanki smashed a maximum of the final delivery and helped his side complete an epic win.  

Six required of final ball: Vishnu Solanki sends Baroda into SMAT semis with epic &#039;helicopter&#039; shot; watch video
Baroda batsmen Vishnu Solanki and Abhimanyu Rajput celebrate after win against Haryana in ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali. (Twitter/BCCIDomestic)

Cricket has witnessed several nail-biting moments and the ICC 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand is a classic example of it. A similar incident took place in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday as Baroda required 18 runs in the final six deliveries against Haryana.

With the semi-final spot up for grabs, Haryana skipper Mohit Sharma handed the responsibility to defend 18 runs to seamer Sumit Kumar. However, what followed next was a complete turnaround as Baroda batsman Vishnu Solanki smashed a maximum on the final delivery and helped his side complete an epic win. 

The over started with Solanki's partner Abhimanyu Rajput taking the strike and the duo could only manage to add three runs in the first three deliveries. 

However, Solanki soon shifted gears and smashed a six, a four, and a six in the final three deliveries as Baroda won the contest by eight wickets. 

Here is a video of the incident:   

During the course of his innings, Solanki also reminded the cricket enthusiasts of former India skipper and renowned finisher MS Dhoni, as the right-handed batsman executed a helicoter shot to close the match. Solanki finished the match unbeaten on 71 off 46 deliveries, which included four boundaries and five maximums.  

Earlier in the day, Baroda won the toss and invited Haryana to bat first. The Baroda bowlers did justice to the team's decision to field first as they restricted Haryana for a paltry 148/7 in 20 overs.  

In response, Baroda openers Kedhar Devdhar and Smit Patel took things slow, before the latter was removed Yuzvendra Chahal in the final over of the powerplay. However, Solanki stood firm on his ground and helped his side finish the contest on a winning note.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Syed Mushtaq Ali TrophyVishnu Solanki
Next
Story

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain top two spots in latest ICC ODI rankings
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M14S

ITO became victim of protesters' 'Terror march', How's the situation now?