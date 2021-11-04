हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Michael Vaughan

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Michael Warne, Eve Vaughan', Twitter roasts former England captain after he misspells Babar Azam's name

Michael Vaughan was trolled for a human error he committed while tweeting praises for Babar Azam. 

File image of Michael Vaughan. (Source: Twitter)

The Pakistan captain played a brilliant knock of 70 runs off just 49 balls against Namibia. The innings included seven fours. While there were no sixes hit, Babar ensured he kept hitting fours to keep the run-rate up and the shots he played were typical Babar strokes: cover drives, glances and cut shots. 

Seeing the magic that Babar was weaving with his bat, former England captain Michael Vaughan praised the Pakistan skipper and in doing so, mispelled Babar's name. 

Instead of writing Babar Azam, he wrote Babar Adam and that was enough to make Twitter users from Pakistan teach Vaughan a lesson. 

Soon many Twitter users started intentionally mispelling Vaughan's first name name and that led to a series of tweets. 

Pakistan won the match against Namibia by 45 runs to become the first team to qualify for semi-finals. 

Later after the match, Pakistani cricketers went up to Namibia's dressing room to congratulate them for putting up a brave fight against one of the top teams in the competition. 

