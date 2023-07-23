'Don't Select On Performance Of One Season,' Gautam Gambhir's Advice To India Selectors For IPL Star Rinku Singh

India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, according to former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, has a promising future in international play. Jaiswal should be in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in 2024, which would be held in the USA and the Caribbean Islands, believes 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir.

"In India, the issue is that we take the 2 months of IPL so seriously that whoever does well we add him to the Indian team. Jaiswal has scored a double hundred in domestic cricket both in First Class and One-Day matches," Gambhir said on News18. (Who Is Abhishek Sharma, Know All About India-A Star, Yuvraj Singh's Protege And SRH Batter)

cre Trending Stories

Yashasvi Jaiswal's success in domestic cricket and the IPL led to his first call-up to the national team. The test and T20I teams against the West Indies both included the left-handed hitter. He likely will play his first T20I after making his Test debut in the first game of the series.

Rinku Singh, the left-handed hitter scored 474 runs with an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53, including four half-centuries, was one of the best discoveries in the most recent IPL.

"Rinku Singh’s story is inspiring and he has performed well as well. But do not select anyone after one season,” he further stated.

"Let Rinku score runs in the domestic season and then return to IPL and score runs again and if he is consistent then you can think of adding him to the Indian team," he concluded.

Recently, the news came out that youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, will lead the Indian side in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Earlier, speculations had suggested that experienced Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan might lead the team during the event scheduled from September 19 to October 8.

However, the BCCI selectors have picked Gaikwad to lead the side after his impressive run of form in List A cricket as well as in the IPL. Additionally, talented middle-order batsman Rinku Singh has earned his first call-up to the national team, while Jitesh Sharma has been selected as the wicketkeeper.