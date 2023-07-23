Who Is Abhishek Sharma, Know All About India-A Star, Yuvraj Singh's Protege And SRH Batter

India's upcoming star batter, Abhishek Sharma played a key role in India-A team's journey to the finals of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan-A. Abhishek even scored a much-needed half-century for his side during the chase of 353 runs, a target set by Mohammed Haris' side for Yash Dhull-led team.

Abhishek was also a key player of the team that won the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand after leading India U19 to victory in the Youth Asia Cup in December 2016 and finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker. Sharma was purchased by Delhi Daredevils for INR 55 lakh at the 2018 IPL auctions.

Fifty for Abhishek Sharma.



He has been in great touch, chasing 353 runs in the final and played a fine knock - A star. pic.twitter.com/b9d0XzmENa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2023

In IPL 2022 auction, Sharma was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive price tag of Rs 6.5 Crore. He has played 47 IPL games so far in which he also has 9 wickets.

Abhishek trains under the one and only - Yuvraj Singh, who himself needs no introduction and explanation of what he has done in the years for his country and team. (More to follow)