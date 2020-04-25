Taipei T10 League 2020: Complete schedule, squads, TV timings

While almost all the sporting activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus panemic, the cricket fans are all set to see some action with Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipiei T20 League.

A total of eight teams are scheduled to take part in the Taipei T10 League, which will begin from Saturday and will run till May 17.

The teams which will be featuring in the league are Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Taiwan Dragons and FCC Foromsans.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. While Group 1 comprises of Daredevils, Titans, Dragons and Indians, the rest of the teams are in Group 2. Each team are scheduled to lock horns in the three matches each, after which they will be ranked from 1 to 8 on the basis of their performances.

The two teams who will top the groups will take on each other in the a semi-qualifier, while the other lower ranked six teams will be divided into further two groups namely Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2.

From these two qualifiers, the two winning teams will make it to the last-four while the remaining side will compete for the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th place respectively. The two semi-finals and the summit showdown will take place on the final day.

Ahead of the league, let us take a look at the complete schedule and squads for the event:

Schedule

April 25

Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils (9:00 a.m)

Hsinchu Titans v TCA Indians (11:00 a.m)

FCC Formosans v Chiayi Swingers (1:00 p.m)

April 26

Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians (9:00 a.m)

PCCT United v ICCT Smashers (11:00 a.m)

TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons (1:00 p.m)

May 2

Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Dragons (9:00 a.m)

Taiwan Daredevils v Taiwan Dragons

PCCT United v FCC Formosans

May 3

ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans (9:00 a.m)

ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers (11:00 a.m)

PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers (1:00 p.m)

Squads

FCC Formosans: Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Hsinchu Titans: Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Raguram (C), Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vikay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

ICCT Smashers: Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

TCA Indians: Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

The live streaming of the league will take place on SportsTiger app.