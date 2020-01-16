Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel dies, BCCI pays tribute

New Delhi: Charulata Patel, who was seen cheering for Team India during Cricket World Cup 2019, passed away. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (January 16) took to Twitter to share the news about Team India's Superfan.

The BCCI tweeted, "#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace."

#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

The 87-year-old Charulata Patel met Team India captain Virat Kohli during a league stage fixture event. Virat Kohli had penned down a special message for her, "Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family."

Kohli also took to Twitter and appreciated her passion for cricket and termed her one of the most "passionate and dedicated fan".

Kohli had tweeted, "Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one."

Charulata Patel had reportedly stated that she has been watching cricket for the last many decades. The Superfan told ANI that she also watched Team India winning the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983.