'The best father a daughter can have': Anushka Sharma's special message for Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anuskha Sharma on Sunday joined the Father's Day celebration bandwagon and shared photos of two most 'exemplary' men in her life. The 33-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo of her father and husband Virat Kohli on the ocassion.

"Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also extended father's day wishes by taking a trip down the memory lane.

"We have some things that act as time machines for us. A song, a smell, a sound, a flavour. For me, it's something from my Father's childhood that always takes me on a trip down memory lane. On #FathersDay I want to share that special place with you all. Miss you always, Baba," Tendulkar tweeted a video.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also penned an emotional post for his late father on the occasion of father's day. Hardik had lost his father in January this year.

Papa, there’s so much about fatherhood that I’ve learned from you. The love & guidance that you’ve shown us has helped us become who we are today. I promise to take everything that you’ve taught me on my journey of fatherhood with Agastya. We love you, we miss you #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/nJ24PLx1cW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 20, 2021

