Two Cricket World Cup League 2 clashes abandoned after Omani Sultan's demise

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently abandoned two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) of the Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 to mourn the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

Saturday's clash between Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sunday's match between Oman and Namibia were both abandoned.

A three-day mourning period was declared in Oman following Omani Sultan's demise and, therefore, the matches didn't take place as per the schedule. The UAE and Namibia teams were unable to extend their scheduled Itineraries, as a result, the two ODIs were not played.

A decision on whether the matches can be rescheduled to another window in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 schedule will be considered in consultation with the participating teams in due course.

Teams will not be awarded points and the League 2 table will reflect matches played only.

The ICC also sent its condolences to the Omani people at this time.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said — the Middle East's longest-ruling monarch--passed away at the age of 79 after ruling the Gulf Arab state for 50 years. Later, Oman's culture minister, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, was named the Arab country's new ruling sultan.