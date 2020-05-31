Vincy T10 Premier League 2020, Final: Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Dream11 team prediction

Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers are all set to lock horns in the final clash of the Vincy Premier League 2020 at the Vale Sports Complex in St.Vincent on Sunday.

Salt Pond Breakers booked their place in the summit showdown of the tournament after beating Grenadines Divers by five wickets in the first semi-final clash on Saturday.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, defeated Botanic Garden Rangers by 33 runs to storm into the final.

Sunil Ambris was one of the shining light for Breakers side with both and ball throughout the tournament and he would like to continue his performance in the final.

Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglos were the backbone for the Hikers side.

SPB vs LSH, Dream 11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tilron Harry

Batsmen: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglos, Kadir Nedd,Donwell Hector

All-rounder: Sunil Ambris

Bowlers: Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Jeremy Haywood,Kimson Dalzell.

Probable XIs:

Salt Pond Breakers – Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Benninton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.

La Soufriere Hikers – Salvan Browne, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Tilron Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Camano Cain, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell.

The two squads are as follows:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

The live streaming of the matches will take place on Fancode app at 8:30 p.m.