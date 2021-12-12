Viral: Watch MS Dhoni's 91-run innings in 2011 World Cup final in under three minutes

Indian cricket team fans still have not forgotten MS Dhoni's 91-run knock against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup final.

On December 11, a fan posted Dhoni's ball-by-ball innings and the video got viral on the website in minutes. In matter of 24 hours, the video has garnered more than 150k thousand views.

To see this video getting viral even without there being any important Dhoni day is a witness to his massive stardom.

The video features all balls faced by Dhoni in that innings. That is why it is such a short video and it gives great insights into how Dhoni mastered that bowling line-up that also included the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan.

Not to forget, Dhoni came to bat in place of Yuvraj Singh after the fall of third wicket, because he wanted to play Murali as much as possible as Yuvraj was not that great a batter against the right-arm off-spin. So Dhoni decided he will go before Yuvi to negate the off spin of the Sri Lankan legend. And how well did he do that.

The viral video of the Dhoni innings suggests that he started off in the chase on a scratchy note but gradually started middling the ball and once he got settled in, Sri Lankan bowlers had no escape. The rest, as they say, is history.

Watch the innings here: