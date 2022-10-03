Virat Kohli acts SELFLESSLY and tells Dinesh Karthik to keep hitting after missing fifty, become 1st Indian to achieve THIS, WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his new-found rich vein of form as he scored an unbeaten 49 off just 28 balls to help Team India pile on 237/3 and set up a 16-run win in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). Kohli could have scored a much-deserved half-century but decided to let Dinesh Karthik take charge in the final over as the latter blasted 17 off 7 balls, including two sixes of the final two deliveries of the innings.

Kohli was seen telling Dinesh Karthik to continue hitting boundaries and not think about giving him the strike in a video that has gone viral on social media. Kohli has earned a lot of praise from fans for his gesture which led to him missing a record-extending half-century.

Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history. Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches.

Kohli slammed a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell’s over to reach this milestone. With that six in Parnell’s over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

During the match, Kohli displayed his class. For a moment, everything was mesmerized by the beautiful shots that Suryakumar was playing but Kohli made his presence count with some quality shots around the park. In the match, India batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list as he completed 1000 runs in T20I and became the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat.

(with ANI inputs)