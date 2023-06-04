'Kohli Always Tries To Stand Up In Big Moments,' Says Green Ahead Of WTC Final

Just days before ICC World Test Championship final, Australian star all-rounder Cameron Green praised Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, who has a reputation for doing exceptionally well against the Aussies.

India and Australia will take on each other in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7 onwards. This will be India's second straight successive final in the tournament after 2021. Virat indeed loves playing against Australia. In 24 Tests against Australia, he has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26, with eight tons and five fifties. His best score is 186.

Across all formats against Australia, Virat has played 92 matches, in which he has scored 4,945 runs at an average of 50.97. His best score is 186. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against Aussies. Given the form he is in, he will no doubt be a key player in the WTC final for India.

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments. A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that," Green told ICC.

Green's breakthrough century came in Australia's 20th Test against India on a flat track in Ahmedabad, where Australia fell short and lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

The 24-year-old played the final two Tests of the series, including Australia's triumph in Indore, but saw enough of India to identify their primary threat when the teams meet again in the WTC final.

Green was the last of the Australia squad to meet up with the group in England after Mumbai went deep in the IPL playoffs but expects to have no issues switching out of the T20 mindset in time for the WTC final that starts on June 7.

"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle. Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that," Green said.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.