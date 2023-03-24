Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Help Needy Through A New Non-Profit Initiative Named SeVVA

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided to merge their respective foundations to launch a new not-for-profit initiative called SeVVA. The star couple, via a press statement, revealed the new initiative and also wrote that SeVVA is not aimed at a particular cause but to help as many needy people as possible. Both Virat and Anushka used to run different Foundations to reach out the people who needed help, financially or otherwise. The actress, through Anushka Sharma Foundation, used to do the social work while Virat Kohli Foundation aimed at helping athletes with all the resources to boost their career. The two have now merged the foundations to give birth to SeVVA.

The India cricketer and his actor wife attended the Indian Sports Honours awards function on Thursday, March 23, in Mumbai. This award aims to honour the key achievers in the field of sports from the past year. Both Anushka and Virat looked extremely good in ther respective outfits on the award night. The award function was also attended by Deepika Padukone with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh.

Abhishek Bachchan did not just attend the award function but also won the Club of The Year Trophy in behalf of Jaipur Pink Panthers, a Pro Kabaddi League team he owns. Pink Panthers had won the last season of PKL. "Grateful and humbled by the recognition bestowed upon @JaipurPanthers as the Club of The Year. Proud of every team player. This award is a testament to the team's hard work & dedication," wrote Abhishek after winning the trophy.

Virat will soon join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of IPL 2023, aiming for the elusive first trophy. Anushka, on the other hand, will go back to the post-production of her upcoming film called Chakda Xpress, which is a Jhulan Goswami biopic.