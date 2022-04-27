Virat Kohli can be DROPPED from Team India T20 squad, says report

It is no secret that IPL 2022 has seen Virat Kohli struggle to get runs consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In nine matches, Kohli had amassed just 128 runs at an average of 16 and strike rate of 119.62.

The out-of-form batter has even registered consecutive golden ducks in the tournament.

Meanwhile, if a report by Insidesport is to be believed, Kohli can soon lose his place in the Team India T20I squad as the national selectors as well as BCCI officials are very concerned about his form and they have started deliberating the RCB's T20 Future with the Indian team.

“He is a great servant of Indian cricket. But his form from sometime now is a huge concern now for the national selectors and BCCI,” a BCCI Official told Insidesport.

Notably, Team India are scheduled to play three-match T20I series against South Africa after the conclusion of the IPL 2022. However, given Kohli's current form, the selectors might drop him from the squad for the series.

“See we don’t intervene in the selection matters. Selectors have to take call on Virat and others. We can’t give our judgement to them. Obviously, they are concerned about what is happening to him”, the BCCI official said.

In the meantime, former India coach Ravi Shastri has advised Kohli to pull out of IPL 2022 if he wishes to extend his cricketing career.

"I think it (a break) is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. Sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on sports presenter Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.