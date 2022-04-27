हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs SA 2022

Virat Kohli can be DROPPED from Team India T20 squad, says report

Virat Kohli can soon lose his place in the Team India T20I squad as the national selectors as well as BCCI officials are very concerned about his form and they have started deliberating the RCB's T20 Future with the Indian team.

Virat Kohli can be DROPPED from Team India T20 squad, says report
Team India batter Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

It is no secret that IPL 2022 has seen Virat Kohli struggle to get runs consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In nine matches, Kohli had amassed just 128 runs at an average of 16 and strike rate of 119.62.

The out-of-form batter has even registered consecutive golden ducks in the tournament.

Meanwhile, if a report by Insidesport is to be believed, Kohli can soon lose his place in the Team India T20I squad as the national selectors as well as BCCI officials are very concerned about his form and they have started deliberating the RCB's T20 Future with the Indian team.

“He is a great servant of Indian cricket. But his form from sometime now is a huge concern now for the national selectors and BCCI,” a BCCI Official told Insidesport.

Notably, Team India are scheduled to play three-match T20I series against South Africa after the conclusion of the IPL 2022. However, given Kohli's current form, the selectors might drop him from the squad for the series.

“See we don’t intervene in the selection matters. Selectors have to take call on Virat and others. We can’t give our judgement to them. Obviously, they are concerned about what is happening to him”, the BCCI official said.

In the meantime, former India coach Ravi Shastri has advised Kohli to pull out of IPL 2022 if he wishes to extend his cricketing career.

"I think it (a break) is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. Sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on sports presenter Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs SA 2022Team IndiaVirat KohliRCBBCCI
Next
Story

GT vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat take on Kane Williamson's Hyderabad

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Navneet Rana writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against Sanjay Raut