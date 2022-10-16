Virat Kohli fangirl from Ladakh breaks the internet with batting skills, says 'I want to be like him' - WATCH

Star India batter Virat Kohli is a hero to more than a billion people. And on Saturday (October 15), it was once again underlined as we saw a young girl from Ladakh in India go viral on the internet due to her incredible batting skills. The Directorate of School Education (DSE) in Ladakh shared a video of class 6th student Maqsooma who was seen playing some brilliant cricketing shots at a local ground. The caption of the tweet by DSE Ladakh reads: "My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar." In the video, Maqsooma can be heard saying she idolises and wants to become like Virat Kohli.

"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," she said.

Check out this Ladakh girl's viral cricket video below:

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt October 14, 2022

The tweet has garnered more than 1.25 lakh views on Twitter and shows the popularity and impact of Virat, who is currently in Australia to play the T20 World Cup 2022. Her batting skills has amazed the countrymen. A Twitter user said: "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!". Another one wrote: "She is Playing like @ABdeVilliers17."

Kohli has not reacted to the video but the chances are that he will as he is very active user of the internet. The former Indian captain is currently busy preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Indian team play their first warm-up vs Australia on October 17 before playing the 2nd warm-up vs New Zealand on October 19. Both matches will be played in Brisbane. India play their first clash of World Cup vs arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground).