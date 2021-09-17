Virat Kohli quits T20 captaincy: Social media reacts after Indian skipper’s explosive decision

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday (September 16) termed Virat Kohli’s decision to leave T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup as an ‘unselfish’ one. Kohli has decided to step down from T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup in November this year. The India skipper said he needs to give himself space in order to play all three formats for the country.

“Well Done... that’s a very unselfish decision and also one which will give you some nice space to hopefully relax a little away from all the pressures,” Vaughan commented on Kohli’s Instagram post.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli feels opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be India’s skipper in the T20Is after the 2021 World Cup. “Now Virat is stepping down from captaincy, I feel Rohit might get a chance. Virat will now play to his full potential as there will be no pressure on him. I want Virat to play freely,” Kambli told news agency ANI.

“I feel Rohit will take over as India’s captain in T20I after World Cup because he has led Mumbai Indians to win many times,” he added.

“Now everyone will see, Virat’s talent in the T20I. I am looking forward to India, Pakistan clash in World Cup, the pressure and eagerness to perform well in those matches is immense,” said Kambli.

Surely it came as a shock to hear @imVkohli stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the World Cup.

Looking forward to India winning the world cup as it will be a perfect tribute to his captaincy and hope the team carries his legacy forward. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 16, 2021

Virat's intensity was insane. I had thought he would give up the captaincy of #RCB which would give him two months off as leader. Hopefully this can give his mind the rest it needs and who knows, find him another peak as a T20 batsman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2021

@imVkohli we are with you in your Decision. I am sure we will win this #worldcup under your captaincy.

Wish you All the best.#captaincy https://t.co/ynX37TrO0z — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) September 16, 2021

Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels the 32-year-old cricketer will be more ‘determined and focused’ to win the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rajkumar said the new skipper will bring new ideas and Kohli will help him just like MS Dhoni used to assist the India captain.

“New captain will bring new ideas and new strategies, so it will interesting to see who is named as the skipper. Just like what Dhoni did, Virat too will like to play the same role and help the new captain,” Rajkumar said.

“He will be more determined and focused to win the T20 World Cup as he will want to leave India’s T20I captaincy on a high. It is a thoughtful decision, he had discussed with me also about this. Captaining in three formats does put a player under pressure and hence he decided to step down from T20I captaincy,” said Rajkumar.

