Top three Indian cricketers with most runs against Australia in ODIs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is among the top three cricketers from the country to have most number of runs against Australia in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and revealed the top three batsmen who have notched up most number of runs in the 50-over format against the Aussies.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is leading the list with a total of 3,077 runs in 70 ODIs he played against the Australian side in his illustrious cricketing career.The legendary cricketer also smashed nine centuries and five half-centuries against Australia.

The master blaster is followed by Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who has a total of 2,208 runs in his account against Australia including eight centuries and as many half-centuries.

Kohli rounds off the top three list with 1,910 runs at an average of 54.57 in the 50-over format against the Aussies. The Indian captain has also scored eight tons and as many fifties against them.

"Most runs for India against Australia in ODIs: 3077 – Sachin Tendulkar, 2208 – Rohit Sharma, 1910 – Virat Kohli. Will India captain reach the 2000-run mark against Australia in the upcoming #AUSvIND ODI series?" the ICC tweeted.

The 32-year-old skipper will now look to cross the 2000-run mark in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Aaron Finch-led side, beginning November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Kohli will also aim to break Tendulkar's record of fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in the 50-overs cricket.

Kohli, who has notched up a total of 11,867 runs in 239 innings so far, is just 133 runs shy of reaching the landmark.Tendulkar, meanwhile, took over 300 innings to cross the 12,000-run mark in the 50-over format.

On a related note, Sharma has been rested for the upcoming limited-overs fixture after a recurring hamstring injury forced him to miss most of the second-half of the Mumbai Indians' successful campaign at the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.