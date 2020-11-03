Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly sent legal notices for promoting fantasy apps

The Madras High Court has sent legal notices to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly for endorsing fantasy apps.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court which had two justices – Justice B Pugalendhi and Justice N Kirubakaran issued the above said notices. Such notices have also been sent to popular actors in the film industry such as Prakash Raj and Tamanna

Mohammad Rizvi, an advocate, was the one who filed the case after a local youth committed suicide after losing a chunk of money on these applications.

“The apps are in the name of IPL teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and some apps are also in the name of state’s names. Are these teams playing on behalf of the state,” asked the bench.

The bench questioned the owners of these apps who they felt used the faces of these popular celebrities to earn money from vulnerable sections.

While this may come as a surprise to many, back in August another lawyer based out of Chennai had registered a likewise case against the Indian team captain, Kohli. The lawyer, apparently, wanted a ban on online gambling, saying that such apps are addictive and dangerous.