हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly sent legal notices for promoting fantasy apps

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court consisting of  Justices B Pugalendhi  and N Kirubakaran issued the notices

Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly sent legal notices for promoting fantasy apps
File Photo

The Madras High Court has sent legal notices to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly for endorsing fantasy apps.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court which had two justices –  Justice B Pugalendhi  and Justice N Kirubakaran issued the above said notices. Such notices have also been sent to popular actors in the film industry such as Prakash Raj and Tamanna

Mohammad Rizvi, an advocate, was the one who filed the case after a local youth committed suicide after losing a chunk of money on these applications.

“The apps are in the name of IPL teams such as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and some apps are also in the name of state’s names. Are these teams playing on behalf of the state,” asked the bench.

The bench questioned the owners of these apps who they felt used the faces of these popular celebrities to earn money from vulnerable sections.

While this may come as a surprise to many, back in August another lawyer based out of Chennai had registered a likewise case against the Indian team captain, Kohli. The lawyer, apparently, wanted a ban on online gambling, saying that such apps are addictive and dangerous.

Tags:
Virat KohliSourav GangulyBCCIindian cricket team
Next
Story

Dinesh Karthik pips MS Dhoni to become wicket-keeper with most catches in IPL history
  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M9S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day