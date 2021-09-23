हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni: RCB skipper desperate to do well, says coach Mike Hesson ahead of CSK tie

Virat Kohli failed with the bat in hand against KKR in IPL 2021 match on Monday, as he managed to score just five runs.

Virat Kohli's RCB will face MS Dhoni's CSK in an IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Friday (September 24). (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket and head coach Mike Hesson has said skipper Virat Kohli is desperate to do well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RCB had suffered a nine-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (September 20) and the side remains in third place in the points table. The side will next lock horns against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Friday (September 24) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“Look, there are some times when our batsmen look to do that to get some extra opportunity. Virat is obviously desperate to do well, he likes one-on-one sessions to get his confidence and basically find his rhythm. It definitely looks like he has found it,” said Hesson in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

Kohli failed with the bat in hand against KKR as he managed to score just five runs. The right-handed batsman was sent back to the pavilion by Prasidh Krishna after the pacer caught him right plumb in front. After stumbling to a nine-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Hesson had said that skipper Kohli’s announcement to step down as skipper after the ongoing season did not impact the team’s performance.

On Sunday, Kohli had announced that he would step down as the RCB captain after the IPL 2021 season. “I think it was actually to get any form of distraction out early. We talked about making that announcement as soon as possible really, all the players were aware of it. It has not impacted performance against KKR, we were not sharp with the bat, we lost wickets. But I am confident that this group will turn around pretty quickly,” said Hesson during a virtual post-match press conference.

(with ANI inputs)

