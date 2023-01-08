Team India did not experience a fantastic year in 2022 since they struggled to deliver on crucial moments. The Men in Blue participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, but despite starting both competitions as favourites, they were unable to advance to the championship final. India was eliminated from the Asia Cup after suffering back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two Super Four games. In the T20 World Cup, England eliminated India with a decisive victory by 10 wickets in the second semifinal, which was played at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. The opening T20 World Cup 2022 encounter between India and Pakistan at the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, however, will live in the memories of Indian players, supporters, and nearly everyone who watched, read, or heard about it.

I ll say this again this was d best innings of virat kohli best of the decade #ViratKohli #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/YG6NASCmmC January 2, 2023

Players will come & go but no one will match the aura of virat kohli pic.twitter.com/TLJWLuTb15 — leishaa _ (@katyxkohli17) January 7, 2023

It's regarded as one of the best games ever played. On October 23, the two bitter rivals faced off in front of a full MCG crowd, and owing to Virat Kohli's heroics, India defeated Pakistan by a margin of four wickets. On the final ball of the innings, the Men in Blue successfully surpassed the 160 run goal to launch their campaign. One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Virat Kohli, performed his best knock ever in that game. It was a heart-pounding thriller. He was still alive after 82 runs and 53 balls.

After initially taking some time to settle in at the crease, he played several superb strokes in the game. He cracked six fours and four sixes while he was in the middle of the field. And his two consecutive sixes on the final two balls of the run chase's 19th over, bowled by Haris Rauf, continue to be everyone's favourites. Everyone was astounded at the moment by Virat's first six, which he smoked straight down to the ground. Many people still talk about it today.

Haris Rauf, a Pakistani pacer, has recently spoken out about that hit after much has been said and written about it. He claims that it killed him to see that ball sail for a six.

"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened," Haris said about that six from Virat on Pakistan's popular show 'Hasna Mana Hai'. When a supporter questioned him over his initial response following the big shot. He has, however, cautioned that Virat won't be able to play that shot again because it was a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence that day and they are fairly uncommon in cricket (October 23, 2022).

"Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six," Rauf added.