Washing utensils, watching movies, sleeping for 10 hours: Smriti Mandhana's lockdown diaries

At a time when all the sporting activities across the world is at standstill due to a coronavirus pandemic, Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana has revealed how she is spending time at home busy while the country is observing COVID-19 lockdown.

In more than one-and-a-half minute long video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),the 23-year-old could be seen listing things which she does in her daily routine in order to keep herself busy during her time off the field these days.

Mandhana revealed that she is not at all compromising with her fitness while staying at home and that she makes sure to do regular workouts and keep in touch with her trainer to stay fit.

"Hi guys, I am Smriti Mandhana and today I am going to tell you things which keep me busy during this lockdown.First is working out. I think staying fit is really important. So, there is a small workout place at my home where I workout.I have tried hard to gather all training equipment, I have had a word with my trainer, he keeps sending us the workouts that we need to follow. So, we all follow that and make sure that we are fit," Mandhana stated.

Mandhana also revealed that she loves spending some quality time with her family by helping her mother with cooking and washing utensils. While the Indian women cricketer said that washing utensils have become a part of her daily routine, troubling her brother is her favourite pass time.

"The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We play a lot of cards together. I love helping my mother with cooking and washing utensils have become a part of my daily routine. I love troubling my brother a lot who is shooting this video. That is my favourite pass time ," she said.

Though Mandhana and her teammates are not playing any matches these days, they are maintaining their bond by playing ludo together online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of my friends play Ludo together online, all my teammates. I also like watching movies. I am a big movie freak. I make sure I watch two-three movies in a week. Not much, as I dont want to get addicted and want to spend tome with my family.

Besides watching movies, Mandhana also makes sure to sleep 10 hours a day these days as she feels that keeps her happy the entire day.

"And the best thing which I love doing at home is sleeping. I make sure, I sleep for 10 hours that make me happy the whole day. So, these are the things which kept me happy and motivated during this lockdown. A small message for all you guys to stay home and stay safe and be mentally and physically fit," Mandhana concluded.

Mandhana last appeared for India during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup in February-March. However, Mandhana failed to click with the bat during the prestigious tournament, managing just 49 runs in four matches. Though India made it to their maiden final of the tournament, they slumped to an 85-run defeat against Australia in the summit showdown.