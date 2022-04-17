After losing first four games, Chennai Super Kings finally win their first game when they beat Royal Challenger Bangalore a few days ago.

That win came as a big relief to CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja, who was going through a tough time in his first season as captain of such a reputed franchise.

Not to forget, CSK are four-time IPL champions and losing first four matches of IPL 2022 would have dented their ego.

However, the campaign is somewhat back on track courtesy brilliant hitting from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube who struck fifties in the game vs RCB.

CSK will now face Gujarat Titans in their sixth match of the season in the second game of Sunday double-header on April 17 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

Ahead of the CSK vs GT clash, a big injury was evaded by Chennai's all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. During the nets session a day before the game, Bravo was bowling to Jadeja in the nets. Jadeja smashed it back to the bowler and the ball was hit with fierce power. It went inches away from Bravo and had it hit, it would have blew his head off. The head injury could have been life-threatening as well.

Watch it here:

CSK won't have it easy against Gujarat Titans on Sunday as the Hardik Pandya led side are playing superb piece of cricket currently. They are at the top of the table with 4 wins from 5 games with one loss coming against SRH.