WATCH: EMOTIONAL head coach Rahul Dravid HUGS Virat Kohli after match-winning knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Former India captain Virat Kohli arguably played one of the best knocks ever seen in T20I cricket, hammering an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to lift Team India from 31 for 4 to an unlikely win over Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Sunday (October 23). Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries.

After leading India to a sensational win over arch-rivals, Kohli hugged head coach Rahul Dravid and other Team India members as the players and the support staff were proud of the Indian batting star for his sensational knock.

WATCH Virat Kohli HUG head coach Rahul Dravid after the win here…

Kohli surpassed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to register the most fifty-plus scores at ICC events on Sunday. The star Indian batter accomplished his 24th fifty-plus score to surpass Tendulkar’s total of 23 during his side’s Super 12 match against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In his 26 matches at ICC Cricket World Cup events, Kohli has scored 1,030 runs at an average of 46.81. Two centuries and six half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 107.

In his 22 matches and 20 innings at ICC T20 World Cup, Virat has scored 927 runs at an average of 84.27. Eleven half-centuries have come out of his bat, with a best of 89 not out. He is the third-highest run scorer in tournament history behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965) and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka (1,016).

In his 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches, 529 runs have come out of Kohli’s bat at an amazing average of 88.16 in 12 innings. Five half-centuries have come out of his bat, with best score of 96 not out. Combined, in his 61 ICC event matches, Virat has scored 2,486 runs in 60 innings at an average of 60.63.

Two centuries and 22 half-centuries have come out of his bat with best score of 107. On the other hand, Sachin has scored 2,278 runs in 45 World Cup matches across 44 innings at an average of 56.95. Six tons and 15 fifties have come out of his bat, with a best of 152.

He is the leading scorer in tournament history. Sachin has made no appearances at ICC T20 World Cup. In Champions Trophy, Sachin has scored 441 runs in 16 matches at an average of 36.75 in 14 innings.

One century and one half-century have come out of his bat in this tournament, with best score of 141. Overall, Sachin has scored 2,719 in his 61 matches at ICC events. These runs have come at an average of 49.43. Seven centuries and 16 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with best score of 152. Coming to the match, with this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

