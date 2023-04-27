WATCH: Jason Roy Penalised By BCCI For THIS Reason After His Dismissal Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

England opener Jason Roy was one of the stars of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Roy hammered a 22-ball fifty to get KKR off to a flying start and set up the platform for 21-run win over Virat Kohli-led RCB.

However, Roy’s Wednesday night turned sour when he was fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) for presumably showing dissent after his dismissal. The KKR opener was bowled by a leg-stump yorker by young RCB pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak for 56 off 29 balls with five sixes and four fours. After his dismissal, Roy was seen flicking the bails in frustration with the bat as well as throw the bat in the air while walking back to the pavilion.

A leg-stump yorker by Vijaykumar Vyshak to put an end to Jason Roy's innings ____#TATAIPL | #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/fID5xANmL0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2023

Roy was on Wednesday fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. “Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” IPL statement read. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Roy is the second batter to be fined for breaking the IPL Code of Conduct after Virat Kohli earlier on in IPL 2023. The KKR opener has been in sensation form with the bat since joining the team for Rs 2.6 crore as replacement for injured skipper Shreyas Iyer. Roy has already scored 160 runs in 3 matches including back-to-back fifties at a strike-rate of over 170.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for claiming 3/27 with the ball. KKR put up 200 for 5 after batting first thanks to 56 from Roy and 48 off just 21 balls by KKR skipper Nitish Rana. In reply, RCB were restricted to 179 for 8 in spite of Virat Kohli’s fifty with Varun Chakravarthy claiming 3/27 in 4 overs and Andre Russell picking up 2/29.

“That's how the game of cricket is. Last match I went for 49, today I get this award. My focus is on my accuracy, not to add variations. I have been working a lot. I would like to thank AC Prathiban and Abhishek Nayar. I would like to dedicate this to my newborn son and my wife. I will see him after the IPL,” Rana said at the post-match presentation.