WATCH: MS Dhoni becomes a bus driver, breaks traffic rule in new IPL 2022 TV commercial

CSK captain MS Dhoni has become a bus driver. Don't get shocked. He has become one in a TV commercial.

The TV ad is for IPL 2022.

The campaign features cricket legend Dhoni, in a brand-new avatar. The ad is directed by Vasan Bala, a well-known director and screenwriter.

The ad film shows Dhoni as a bus driver, who has stopped the bus in the middle of a very busy road. The traffic policeman arrives at the scene and questions Dhoni’s actions, to which Dhoni responds that they are watching the Super over of an intense IPL game. The traffic policeman treats this as a normal occurrence during IPL and drives away reinstating the fact that this fandom is normal for IPL matches.

The IPL 2022 starts on March 26 and will go on till May 29.

All ten franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season - CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, GT, LSG, are expected to start training for the tournament by March 14-15.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.