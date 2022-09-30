WATCH: MS Dhoni switches from cricket to golf, shows off skills at Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2022

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni loves to play other sports apart from cricket. He is a big football fan and one has seen his crazy foot skills in the past while playing celebrity matches for chairty. Dhoni used to be a footballer, a keeper, before he changed sport and started playing cricket for his school team in Ranchi, Jharkhand. On Friday (September 30), Dhoni was seen playing another sport, it was not football, it was not even the volleyball that cricketers usually engage in. It was golf and he had another World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev playing alongside him. The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) posted a video on their social media account in which Dhoni can be seen putting.

Watch the video below:

The elegance and class of these two modern giants of our sport is all to evident when they take to a day of golf at @KDGT_golf

Pic: @karanbindragolf #MSDhoni_ #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/MAQiWjIo1X September 30, 2022

This was not the first time Dhoni had taken a liking to the golf stick. His friend Rajiv Sharma had introduced the sport to him and invited him to play it. Dhoni, in the year 2019, took part in his first-ever golf tournament as an honorary member of the US-based Metuchen Golf and Country Club (MGCC). Not many know, but only in his first tournament, he won four matches out his five and finished at the second spot in the flight category.

Dhoni's love for sports is undying. He was recently seen watching an epic quarter-final clash at US Open 2022 in New York recently with Kapil Dev again by his side. He loves motorsports too, both MotoGP and Formula 1. Dhoni, in fact, owns many motorbikes, which are parked at his lavish house in Ranchi. The Chennai Super Kings captain will return to IPL next year, which could also possibly be his last time on the cricket field. Dhoni had revealed last year in IPL 2022 that he wished to play in front of his home crowd at Chennai one last time before calling it quits from all form of cricket.