Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s First Look In New Jerseys

Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams showed up in new jerseys, designed by sportswear giants Adidas, in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and Jasprit Bumrah can be seen with other Team India cricketers in the new jersey.

“The jersey that makes you feel just one thing, Impossible Is Nothing,” BCCI tweeted sharing the ad. Team India will be donning the new outfit during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

“It will make you feel like a king but will also remind that nothing is bigger than the game," Virat Kohli said in the video.

Indian cricket team’s three new jerseys, one each for every format, were launched by the BCCI on Thursday. While the T20I jersey has a dark blue shade, the ODI shirt has a touch of light blue colour. The BCCI had announced a week back that Adidas would be the kit sponsor of the cricket team. According to reports, Adidas will also be designing the kits of India A men's and women's team, India B men's and women's team, India U-19 men's and women's team.

After the completion of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Team India cricketers will now have to shift focus to the WTC final, scheduled to start from June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London. After losing the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma’s men will be aiming to clinch the title.

In the WTC 2023 final, Team India will be up against Pat Cummins-led Australia. The two teams had last faced earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Australia had to suffer a 2-1 defeat in that series.

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw