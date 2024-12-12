Advertisement
WI VS BAN

WI vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs Bangladesh Free Live Cricket Streaming, Telecast On TV And Mobile Ap

WI vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI will be played on Thursday, December 12 at 7 pm IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WI vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: West Indies will be locking horns with  Bangladesh in the third and final ODI match at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday. The Carribean side secured series win over  Bangladesh after a long gap of more than 10 years as they won the second ODI by 7 wickets with more than 13 overs to spare. 

For West Indies, the likes of Jayden Seales and opener Brandon King starred for the team in the second game. Seales picked up four wickets as the visitors were restricted to 227 after batting first. In reply, King batted well as he scored 82 off 79 balls with opener batter Evin Lewis making 49.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI be played?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI will be played on Thursday, December 12.

Where is West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI be held?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI will be held at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

What time will West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI begin?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI will start at 7 pm IST. The toss for the match will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where can I watch West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI Live on TV?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI will not be aired LIVE on TV in India.

How can I live stream the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI in India?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2024 3rd ODI can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

