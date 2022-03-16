WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI VS ENG 2nd Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados, 730 PM IST March 16

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood will make his test debut against West Indies in Barbados, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday (March 15), after Mark Wood was ruled out of the second test with a right elbow injury. Mahmood, 25, has played seven one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s, and was named in the 12-man squad for the opening test in Antigua but did not make the final team.

“He’s very mature for a guy who hasn’t played a huge amount of international cricket and he has an understanding of how he wants to operate,” England captain Joe Root told British media. “He’s been very impressive. He’s got a slightly different trajectory and will give us a point of difference. He has done that when he’s played in other formats... He’s a great option to have up our sleeve.”

A first appearance from Mahmood will be the only change to the England team as seamer Ollie Robinson continues to be sidelined after missing the drawn first test due to a back injury. The second Test begins on Wednesday before the series concludes in Grenada from March 24-28.

West Indies vs England 2nd Test Match Details

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: March 16th to 20th, 7.30 PM IST onwards

Live Stream: Fancode

West Indies vs England 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Joe Root, Jerome Blackwood, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Veeraswamy Permaul, Saqib Mahmood, Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

West Indies vs England 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jack Leach