World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan--Statistical Highlights

Eoin Morgan smashed a magnificent knock of 148 runs to set up a crushing 150-run victory for England against minnows Afghanistan in their 24th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first, Eoin Morgan stitched huge partnerships of 120 and 189 runs with opener Jonny Bairstow (90) and first drop Joe Root (88) to guide England to a mammoth total of 397 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

Chasing the record target, Hashmatullah Shahidi (76), Rahmat Shah (46) and Asghar Afghan (44) produced decent performances with the bat, but England bowlers successfully defended their huge score and restricted Afghanistan to 247 for eight.

Jofra Archer finished with the figures of three for 52, followed by Adil Rashid's three for 66. Meanwhile, Mark Wood also chipped in with two wickets.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the match:

# The Eoin Morgan-led side posted a huge score of 397 for six after winning the toss and opting to bat first. It was England's highest score in a World Cup match as well as the highest score in a 50-over match at Old Trafford.

# En route to his blistering knock of 148 runs, Morgan pulled back the fourth fastest century off the World Cup off just 57 balls.

# Morgan's innings was laced with four boundaries and 17 sixes. With this, the skipper scripted a world record of most sixes by a batsman in an ODI inning.

# Overall, England smashed a total of 25 sixes in the match--which is the most sixes by a team in an ODI inning.

# Rashid Khan finished with the figures of 0 for 110, which is the most expensive figures in a World Cup match. He conceded a total of 11 sixes, thus setting another record of most maximum given away by a bowler in an ODI match.

# Eoin Morgan and Joe Root stitched a huge partnership of 189 runs. It was the highest stand by an England pair in a World Cup match.

# Hashmatullah Shahidi smashed a 100-ball 76 runs. En route to his knock, he became the ninth Afghanistan batsman to cross the 1000-run mark in ODIs.

England will now lock horns with Sri Lanka on June 21 while Afghanistan will take on Men in Blue in their next World Cup 2019 clash a day later.