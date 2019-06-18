World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after England vs Afghanistan clash

Eoin Morgan smashed a magnificent knock of 148 runs while Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root well-supported him with half-centuries as England thrashed minnows Afghanistan by 150 runs in their fifth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Eoin Morgan not only pulled back the fourth fastest World Cup ton off just 57 balls but also stitched huge partnerships of 120 and 189 runs with opener Jonny Bairstow (90) and top-order batsman Joe Root (88) to help England post their highest-ever score in a World Cup match of 397 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

Chasing the record target, Hashmatullah Shahidi (76), Rahmat Shah (46) and Asghar Afghan (44) displayed good performance with the bat, but England bowlers successfully defended their huge score by restricting Afghanistan to a score of 247 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

While Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid bagged three wickets each for the host, Mark Wood also finished with the good figures of two for 40.

Let us take a look at highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after England vs Afghanistan match:

Most Runs

Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan continues to stand at the numero-uno spot in the list of highest run-getters of the ICC World Cup 2019. He has notched up a total of 384 runs in four innings he has played so far for his side.

Joe Root's 88-run knock off 82 balls against Afghanistan saw him increase his tally to 367 runs from five innings for England to climb up to the second position from the fifth spot in the list.

The England batsman has dethroned Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who now occupies the third position with a total of 343 runs in five matches.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Australian opener David Warner are at the fourth and fifth spot with 319 and 281 runs from three and five innings, respectively.

Morgan's scintillating ton of 148 saw him break into the top ten at the sixth position. He now has 249 runs from five matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 384 4 4 2 Joe Root ENG 367 5 5 3 Aaron Finch AUS 343 5 5 4 Rohit Sharma IND 319 3 3 5 David Warner AUS 281 5 5 6 Eoin Morgan ENG 249 5 4 7 Steve Smith AUS 243 5 5 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 218 5 5 9 Jason Roy ENG 215 4 3 10 Jos Buttler ENG 187 5 4

Most Wickets

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is comfortably standing at the top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets to his name from four innings.

Though Mitchell Starc too has 13 wickets to his name from five matches, he is standing behind the Pakistan fast bowler at the second position because of a lower strike rate.

England bowler Jofra Archer's figures of three for 52 in Afghanistan clash saw him climb up a place to the third position. He now has 12 wickets from five matches.

While Pat Cummins is placed at the fourth spot with 11 wickets from five innings, Mark Wood has jumped to the fifth spot and is now standing with nine wickets from four matches after grabbing two wickets against Afghanistan.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 13 5 5 3 Jofra Archer ENG 12 5 5 4 Pat Cummins AUS 11 5 5 5 Mark Wood ENG 9 4 4 6 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 9 4 4 7 Lockie Ferguson NZ 8 3 3 8 Imran Tahir SA 8 5 4 9 Matt Henry NZ 7 3 3 10 Oshane Thomas WI 7 5 5

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.