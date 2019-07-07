World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after India vs Sri Lanka tie

Rohit Sharma struck his fifth century of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup while KL Rahul pulled back his maiden ton of the tournament as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last league stage clash of the ongoing marquee event at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 265 runs to win, Rohit (103 off 94 balls) smashed his 27th One-Day Internationals (ODI) besides also sharing a mammoth partnership of 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (111) to help the Men in Blue cross the mark in 43.3 overs.

Earlier, Angelo Mathews (113) not only smashed his third ODI century but also stitched a crucial stand of 124 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne (53) as Sri Lanka bounced back from a poor start that saw him reduce to 55/4 to post a respectable total of 264 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs against India after opting to bat first.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with his figures of three for 37, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after India vs Sri Lanka match:

Most runs:

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's record-breaking fifth century of the 2019 World Cup against Sri Lanka saw him dethrone Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the top spot in the list of highest run-getters of the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

Sharma, who smashed a blistering 103-run knock off 94 balls during the match, is now leading the table with a total of 647 runs from eight innings.

Meanwhile, Shakib is now placed second on the list after finishing his campaign at the 2019 World Cup with a total of 606 runs from eight innings.

At the time of filing this report, the Australian duo of opener David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch are placed at the third and fourth positions with 579 and 507 runs, respectively.

England batsman Joe Root completes the top five after notching up 500 runs from nine matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 Rohit Sharma IND 647 8 8 647 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 606 8 8 606 3 David Warner AUS 600 9 9 600 4 Aaron Finch AUS 507 9 9 507 5 Joe Root ENG 500 9 9 500 6 Kane Williamson NZ 481 8 7 481 7 Babar Azam PAK 474 8 8 474 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 462 9 9 462 9 Virat Kohli IND 441 8 8 441 10 Faf du Plessis SA 387 9 8 387

Most wickets:

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc continues to occupy the numero-uno spot in the list of highest-wickettakers in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Starc, who finished with the figures of two for 59 in his side's last league stage clash against South Africa, has taken his tally to 26 scalps from nine innings.

Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who bagged a five wicket-haul in their last group stage clash against Pakistan on Friday, is standing at the second spot with 20 wickets from eight innings.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka saw him climb up by six places to occupy the third position in the chart. With 17 wickets from eight matches, the Indian pacer is now standing ahead of England Jofra Archer (17 wickets from nine innings) and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (17 wickets from eight matches).

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc IND 26 9 9 432 2 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 20 8 8 484 3 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 8 8 332 4 Jofra Archer ENG 17 9 9 387 5 Mohammad Amir PAK 17 8 8 358 6 Lockie Ferguson NZ 17 7 7 316 7 Shaheen Afridi PAK 16 5 5 234 8 Mark Wood ENG 16 8 8 369 9 Trent Boult NZ 15 8 8 370 10 Mohammed Shami IND 14 4 4 193

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the cricketing extravaganza.