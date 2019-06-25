World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match

Shakib Al Hasan claimed a five-wicket haul to help Bangladesh clinch a 62-run win over Afghanistan in a do-or-die match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.

Defending a target of 263 runs, the 32-year-old Bangladesh all-rounder ran through the Afghanistan batting line-up with his career-best figures of five for 29 as the Gulbadin Naib-led side were bundled out for 200 in 47 overs.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahim bagged two wickets while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain contributed with a wicket a piece.

Samiullah Shinwari (unbeaten at 49) and captain Gulbadin Naib (47) were the highest contributors for Afghanistan.

After being asked to bat first, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an 87-ball 83 while Shakib contributed with a 51-run knock as Bangladesh posted a score of 262 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash:

Most Sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan continues to maintain the top spot in the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Morgan scripted a world record of most maximums by a batsman in an ODI inning when he scored 17 sixes during his side's match against Afghanistan. He is currently leading the list with a total of 22 sixes from five innings he has played so far.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle are at the second and third positions with 16 and 10 sixes, respectively.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 6 5 270 2 Aaron Finch AUS 16 6 6 396 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 6 5 194 4 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 5 3 131 5 Rohit Sharma IND 6 4 4 320 6 Jos Buttler ENG 6 6 5 197 7 David Warner AUS 6 6 6 447 8 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 7 5 215 9 Jason Roy ENG 5 4 3 215 10 Moeen Ali ENG 5 4 4 69

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is leading the list of players with the most number of fours in the ongoing quadrennial event. With a total of 48 boundaries from six matches, Shakib is standing ahead of Australian opener David Warner (40 from six matches) and Joe Root (35 from six matches).

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 2 David Warner AUS 40 6 6 447 3 Joe Root ENG 35 6 6 424 4 Aaron Finch AUS 35 6 6 396 5 Kane Williamson NZ 33 5 4 373 6 Rohit Sharma IND 30 4 4 320 7 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 25 6 6 327 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 25 6 6 218 9 Quinton de Kock SA 24 7 7 238 10 Jason Roy ENG 24 4 3 215

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson holds the record of best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Williamson has amassed 373 runs from four innings at a brilliant batting average of 186.50.

India's Rohit Sharma is now standing at the second position with 320 runs at a batting average of 106.66 followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the third place with 476 runs at a batting average of 95.20.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 186.50 5 4 373 2 Rohit Sharma IND 106.66 4 4 320 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 4 David Warner AUS 89.40 6 6 447 5 Joe Root ENG 84.80 6 6 424 6 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 7 Aaron Finch AUS 66.00 6 6 396 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 9 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130 10 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125

Best bowling figures

Shakib Al Hasan's career-best figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl is now also the best bowling figures in the ongoing edition of the mega event.

The Bangladesh player has dethroned Mohammad Amir at the top of the list who bagged the figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground .

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham has taken the same number of wickets as Amir, but he is standing behind the Pakistan fast bowler after giving away 31 runs.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 4 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 5 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 6 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 7 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 8 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 9 Nuwan Pradeep SL 4/31 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 10 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4/37 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham continues to hold the record of best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 18 after four innings. Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (18.40 strike rate after five matches) and Lockie Ferguson (19.50 bowling strike rate after five matches) are standing at the third and fourth place, respectively.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Jimmy Neesham NZ 18.00 5 4 111 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 18.40 5 5 219 3 Lockie Ferguson NZ 19.50 5 5 217 4 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 20.40 4 3 79 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Mark Wood ENG 21.33 5 5 203 7 Jofra Archer ENG 21.93 6 6 269 8 Mitchell Starc AUS 22.40 6 6 304 9 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 10 Lasith Malinga SL 23.75 4 4 189

A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing in the 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.