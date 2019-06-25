World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match

Shakib Al Hasan claimed a five-wicket haul to help Bangladesh clinch a 62-run win over Afghanistan in a do-or-die match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Hampshire on Monday.
Defending a target of 263 runs, the 32-year-old Bangladesh all-rounder ran through the Afghanistan batting line-up with his career-best figures of five for 29 as the Gulbadin Naib-led side were bundled out for 200 in 47 overs.
Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahim bagged two wickets while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain contributed with a wicket a piece.
Samiullah Shinwari (unbeaten at 49) and captain Gulbadin Naib (47) were the highest contributors for Afghanistan.
After being asked to bat first, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an 87-ball 83 while Shakib contributed with a 51-run knock as Bangladesh posted a score of 262 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash:
Most Sixes
England skipper Eoin Morgan continues to maintain the top spot in the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Morgan scripted a world record of most maximums by a batsman in an ODI inning when he scored 17 sixes during his side's match against Afghanistan. He is currently leading the list with a total of 22 sixes from five innings he has played so far.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch and West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle are at the second and third positions with 16 and 10 sixes, respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|6
|5
|270
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|16
|6
|6
|396
|3
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|10
|6
|5
|194
|4
|Carlos Brathwaite
|WI
|7
|5
|3
|131
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|6
|4
|4
|320
|6
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|6
|6
|5
|197
|7
|David Warner
|AUS
|6
|6
|6
|447
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|6
|7
|5
|215
|9
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|5
|4
|3
|215
|10
|Moeen Ali
|ENG
|5
|4
|4
|69
Most Fours
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is leading the list of players with the most number of fours in the ongoing quadrennial event. With a total of 48 boundaries from six matches, Shakib is standing ahead of Australian opener David Warner (40 from six matches) and Joe Root (35 from six matches).
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|48
|6
|6
|476
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|40
|6
|6
|447
|3
|Joe Root
|ENG
|35
|6
|6
|424
|4
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|35
|6
|6
|396
|5
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|33
|5
|4
|373
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|30
|4
|4
|320
|7
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|25
|6
|6
|327
|8
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|25
|6
|6
|218
|9
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|24
|7
|7
|238
|10
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|24
|4
|3
|215
Best batting average
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson holds the record of best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Williamson has amassed 373 runs from four innings at a brilliant batting average of 186.50.
India's Rohit Sharma is now standing at the second position with 320 runs at a batting average of 106.66 followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the third place with 476 runs at a batting average of 95.20.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|186.50
|5
|4
|373
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|106.66
|4
|4
|320
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|95.20
|6
|6
|476
|4
|David Warner
|AUS
|89.40
|6
|6
|447
|5
|Joe Root
|ENG
|84.80
|6
|6
|424
|6
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|71.66
|4
|3
|215
|7
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|66.00
|6
|6
|396
|8
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|65.40
|6
|6
|327
|9
|Liton Das
|BAN
|65.00
|3
|3
|130
|10
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|62.50
|2
|2
|125
Best bowling figures
Shakib Al Hasan's career-best figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl is now also the best bowling figures in the ongoing edition of the mega event.
The Bangladesh player has dethroned Mohammad Amir at the top of the list who bagged the figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground .
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham has taken the same number of wickets as Amir, but he is standing behind the Pakistan fast bowler after giving away 31 runs.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|5/29
|AFG
|The Ageas Bowl
|24/06/2019
|2
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|3
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|4
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|5
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
|6
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|4/29
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|15/06/2019
|7
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|4/30
|WI
|Old Trafford
|22/06/2019
|8
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|4/30
|SL
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|9
|Nuwan Pradeep
|SL
|4/31
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|10
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|4/37
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
Best bowling strike-rate
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham continues to hold the record of best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 18 after four innings. Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (18.40 strike rate after five matches) and Lockie Ferguson (19.50 bowling strike rate after five matches) are standing at the third and fourth place, respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|18.00
|5
|4
|111
|2
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|18.40
|5
|5
|219
|3
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|19.50
|5
|5
|217
|4
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|SL
|20.40
|4
|3
|79
|5
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|6
|Mark Wood
|ENG
|21.33
|5
|5
|203
|7
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|21.93
|6
|6
|269
|8
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|22.40
|6
|6
|304
|9
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|10
|Lasith Malinga
|SL
|23.75
|4
|4
|189
A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing in the 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.