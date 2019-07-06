World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after Pakistan vs Bangladesh tie

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam displayed a heroic performance with the bat before Shaheen Afridi grabbed a six-wicket haul as Pakistan ended their campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup with a 94-run victory against Bangladesh in their last group stage clash of the tournament at Lord's in London on Friday.

Electing to bat first, opener Imam-ul-Haq (100 off 100 balls) not only smashed his maiden One-Day International (ODI) ton but also stitched a huge 157-run stand with first drop Babar Azam (96 off 98 balls) for the second wicket to help Pakistan post a GOOD total of 315 for nine.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with his figures of five for 75 while Mohammad Saifuddin also contributed with significant figures of three for 77.

In reply, Shaheen Afridi ran through the Bangladesh line-up, finishing with the brilliant figures of six for 35 as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side were bundled out for 221 in 44.1 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with his 77-ball 64.

Let us take a look at players with most sixes, fours and batting average after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match:

Most sixes:

England skipper Eoin Morgan, who created a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI match with a total of 17 maximum against Afghanistan, continues to comfortably stand at the numero-uno spot in the list of players with most number of sixes in ICC World Cup 2019. He has smashed a total of 22 sixes in 317 runs he amassed in eight innings of the ongoing tournament.

With a total of 18 maximums from eight innings, Australian skipper Aaron Finch is standing second in the list. Indian opener Rohit Sharma is placed third with a total of 12 sixes he scored during the marquee event.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 9 8 317 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 8 8 504 3 Rohit Sharma IND 12 7 7 544 4 Chris Gayle WI 12 9 8 242 5 Jonny Bairstow ENG 11 9 9 462 6 Nicholas Pooran WI 10 9 8 367 7 Ben Stokes ENG 9 9 9 381 8 Carlos Brathwaite WI 8 8 6 154 9 Jason Holder WI 8 9 7 170 10 Jos Buttler ENG 8 9 8 253

Most fours:

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh is currently leading the list of players with maximum number of boundaries in this year's World Cup. Shakib has hit a total of 60 fours in 606 runs he has amassed in eight innings.

England's Jonny Bairstow and Indian opener Rohit Sharma occupy the second and third spots with 55 and 53 boundaries, respectively.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 60 8 8 606 2 Jonny Bairstow ENG 55 9 9 462 3 Rohit Sharma IND 53 7 7 544 4 Babar Azam PAK 50 8 8 474 5 David Warner AUS 49 8 8 516 6 Aaron Finch AUS 47 8 8 504 7 Kane Williamson NZ 42 8 7 481 8 Joe Root ENG 40 9 9 500 9 Jason Roy ENG 39 6 5 341 10 Virat Kohli IND 35 7 7 408

Best Batting Average:

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson holds the record of the best batting average in the onoing mega event. Williamson has scored a total of 481 runs in seven innings at a batting average of 96.20 to stand ahead of India's Rohit Sharma (90.66) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (86.57).

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 96.20 8 7 481 2 Rohit Sharma IND 90.66 7 7 544 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 86.57 8 8 606 4 Samiullah Shinwari AFG 74.00 3 3 74 5 David Warner AUS 73.71 8 8 516 6 Jason Roy ENG 68.20 6 5 341 7 Babar Azam PAK 67.71 8 8 474 8 Aaron Finch AUS 63.00 8 8 504 9 Joe Root ENG 62.50 9 9 500 10 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125

Best Bowling Figures:

Shaheen Afridi's brilliant figures of six for 35 in Pakistan's last group stage fixture against Bangladesh saw him dethrone Australia's Mitchell Starc from the top spot in the list of players with best bowling figure in the 2019 World Cup so far.

Starc five for 26 against New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground are now the second best bowling figure, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan occupying the third position with figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shaheen Afridi PAK 6/35 BAN Lord's Cricket Ground 05/07/2019 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/26 NZ Lord's Cricket Ground 29/06/2019 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 4 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 5 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 6 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 7 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 8 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 5/59 IND Edgbaston 02/07/2019 9 Mohammed Shami IND 5/69 ENG Edgbaston 30/06/2019 10 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 5/75 PAK Lord's Cricket Ground 05/07/2019

Best bowling strike rate:

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami continues to maintain the best bowling strike rate in the tournament till now. He holds a bowling strike rate of 15.07 in four matches to stand ahead of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (17.68) and Mitchell Starc (18.58).

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Shami IND 15.07 4 4 193 2 Shaheen Afridi PAK 17.68 5 5 234 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 18.58 8 8 373 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 21.00 3 3 134 5 Soumya Sarkar BAN 21.00 8 2 91 6 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 7 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 21.65 8 8 484 8 Jimmy Neesham NZ 21.81 8 7 200 9 Lockie Ferguson NZ 22.47 7 7 316 10 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.