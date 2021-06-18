हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
World Test Championship Final

World Test Championships Final Live Streaming in India: India vs New Zealand, complete match details and TV channels

For Virat Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, a trophy-less cabinet doesn’t do justice to the champion performer that he has been for a decade. Lest one forgets, he has been a fine leader in his own right even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni may forever remain a sentimental favourite.

World Test Championships Final Live Streaming in India: India vs New Zealand, complete match details and TV channels
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (right) will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Kane Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting in Southampton on Friday (June 18). For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, a trophy-less cabinet doesn’t do justice to the champion performer that he has been for a decade. Lest one forgets, he has been a fine leader in his own right even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni may forever remain a sentimental favourite.

Kohli needs a global triumph. Every captain needs it but perhaps the Indian captain wants it more. It’s how history will remember him just like it remembers Dhoni with a lot of respect and utmost fondness for those heroic World title wins.

Williamson stands in his way with a bunch of fine cricketers and the most amiable set of players that one would come across in international cricket.

Here are the complete match details of World Test Championships Final between India and New Zealand:

When is India vs New Zealand WTC Final match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final match will take place on Friday, June 18.

What are the timings of India vs New Zealand WTC Final match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs New Zealand WTC Final match being played?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final match will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand WTC Final match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final match will be telecasted on Star Sports in India. The WTC final will be aired live in English on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. It will also be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can you live stream India vs New Zealand WTC Final match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

