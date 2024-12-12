WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Name Pravin Tambe As Bowling Coach For Upcoming Season

Gujarat Giants have appointed Pravin Tambe as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Gujarat-based franchise roped in Tambe after Nooshin Al Khadeer's two-year contract ended.

Tambe is renowned for the hat-trick he claimed while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (2014) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He managed to dismiss the likes of Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Ryan ten Doeschate as the Royals won the match by 10 runs.

“Joining Gujarat Giants as the Bowling Coach is an exciting new chapter in my cricketing journey. I’m eager to work with this talented group of players to sharpen their skills and help them excel,” Tambe said.

Michael Klinger is the head coach of the Gujarat Giants as he replaced former Australia Women’s left-hander Rachael Haynes. Earlier, Klinger worked as the head coach for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and Sydney Thunder in the WBBL.

“We laid solid groundwork last season, and I’m excited to build on that with the talented players we have retained in the squad. Our focus remains on fostering a winning mindset and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve as a team. It is incredibly rewarding to see so many of our Gujarat Giants players representing India since last WPL season. This invaluable high-level experience will undoubtedly strengthen our squad for the upcoming season,” Klinger said.

The Giants also decided to rope in Daniel Marsh as their new batting coach. Previously, Marsh worked as the coach of the Tasmania Men’s team from 2013 to 2017 and was also named Assistant Coach of the Australian Women’s Cricket Team in 2022. Former India cricketer Mithali Raj decided to leave the Giants as she was the mentor of the team previously. After leaving Gujarat, she joined the Andhra Cricket Association.