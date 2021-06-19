हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTC final

WTC Final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against India

After the Day 1 of the WTC final between India and New Zealand was called off, the live toss took place on Day 2 at 2:30 pm IST at The Ageas Bowl, Southamton today (June 19). The match can still be a five-day affair since there is a reserve day on June 23.

WTC Final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against India
File image (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand have won the toss and they have opted to field first against India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

After the Day 1 of the WTC final between India and New Zealand was called off, the live toss took place on Day 2 at 2:30 pm IST at The Ageas Bowl, Southamton today (June 19). The match can still be a five-day affair since there is a reserve day on June 23.

"Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it's back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21," tweeted New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

It is worth noting that time will be added and the match will witness extended afternoon and evening sessions (by 15 minutes each) everyday to accommodate the lost hours of Day 1. However, if it still doesn't have a result, the match will go to Day 6.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WTC finalIndiaNew Zealand
Next
Story

WTC Final: Fans rejoice as Dinesh Karthik gives Southampton weather update – check out

Must Watch

PT19M52S

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Dies At 91 Due To Post-COVID Complications