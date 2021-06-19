WTC Final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against India

New Zealand have won the toss and they have opted to field first against India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

After the Day 1 of the WTC final between India and New Zealand was called off, the live toss took place on Day 2 at 2:30 pm IST at The Ageas Bowl, Southamton today (June 19). The match can still be a five-day affair since there is a reserve day on June 23.

"Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it's back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21," tweeted New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

It is worth noting that time will be added and the match will witness extended afternoon and evening sessions (by 15 minutes each) everyday to accommodate the lost hours of Day 1. However, if it still doesn't have a result, the match will go to Day 6.