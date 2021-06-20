WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Rain & bad-light set to impact India vs New Zealand Day 3

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final finally began as the sun came out on Saturday (June 19). New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first looking to make the most of the overcast conditions. But dashing Kane Williamson’s hopes were India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – who ensured India did not lose a wicket in the first hour.

Notably, there were a couple of stoppages on Day 2, due to rain and bad light. At the end of the day, India was 146 for three with skipper Virat Kohli on 44*, while Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 29. It was competitive as long as it lasted, and finally, the players had to come off the field due to bad light. 64.4 overs were bowled on Day 2 of the historic Test.

Eyes would once again be on the weather for Day 3 of the WTC final. The news is sad as there are forecasts of showers on Sunday. The temperature will remain around the 20-degree-mark and the humidity would be around 70. Fans would hope and pray that the rain stays away and the epic battle continues. But, as per the Southampton weather forecast, there’s a 50% chance of rain in the morning on Sunday, meaning the Day 3 start could be delayed. Also, there is a chance of rain in the afternoon and even bad light can play a spoilsport.

WTC 2021 Final – The RESERVE DAY

In case the game does not end in five days, the match will enter the reserve day. If rain plays spoilsport, the first priority will be to finish the game within five days by adding some extra overs to the gameplay if the conditions are suitable. The reserve day will not take place in case of completion of overs and at the same time match will end in a draw. Both teams will be declared as co-winners in that case and the reward money will be distributed equally.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.