Rajasthan Royals opener showed great sportsman spirit when he signalled the umpire that his legs may be touching the boundary ropes after an excellent fielding effort at the long boundary vs Gujarat Titans.

What had actually happened?

On the second ball of the 12th over bowled by Jimmy Neesham to Hardik Pandya, this incident took place. It was a short ball, and Hardik pulled it away.

Jos pulled off a good slide to stop it, at wide of long-on. But he touched the rope while trying to release the throw. It seemed like a brilliant fielding effort but then soon Buttler sent a signal to the umpire to check upstairs. On reply, it was confirmed that the back leg was in contact and that effort in vain.

As soon as that happened, Yuvraj praised Jos Buttler for the effort and also for his sportsman spirit.

He tweeted: "We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler other players should learn from him specially team mates !!"

Others also praised Buttler for that effort but what was highlighted by many fans was the last line of Yuvraj's tweet that the Buttler's teammate should learn from him.

Many fans believed that this was a potshot at no one else but Ashwin as he has issues with him since the days the off-spinner was the captain of Punjab Kings.

We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler __ other players should learn from him specially team mates !!! #IPL2022 #RRvGT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2022

If he is referring to Ashwin, it's just a cheap shot. Anyway Ashwin is doing the right thing and is a trendsetter. — Vikrant Naik (@vikrantnaik) April 14, 2022

Ashwin who else — AD (@cricadharsh) April 14, 2022

Why so gussa on Ashwin? — ALINJAR DAN (@AlinjarDan) April 14, 2022

CRY

Ashwin is better than snakebhajan — CFC_OM_______ (@OM_____CFC) April 14, 2022