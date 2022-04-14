हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj slams Ashwin after Buttler shows spirit of the game? Fans discuss

Rajasthan Royals opener showed great sportsman spirit when he signalled the umpire that his legs may be touching the boundary ropes after an excellent fielding effort at the long boundary vs Gujarat Titans. 

Source: Twitter

What had actually happened?

On the second ball of the 12th over bowled by Jimmy Neesham to Hardik Pandya, this incident took place. It was a short ball, and Hardik pulled it away.

Jos pulled off a good slide to stop it, at wide of long-on. But he touched the rope while trying to release the throw. It seemed like a brilliant fielding effort but then soon Buttler sent a signal to the umpire to check upstairs. On reply, it was confirmed that the back leg was in contact and that effort in vain. 

As soon as that happened, Yuvraj praised Jos Buttler for the effort and also for his sportsman spirit. 

He tweeted: "We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!!  @josbuttler other players should learn from him specially team mates !!"

Others also praised Buttler for that effort but what was highlighted by many fans was the last line of Yuvraj's tweet that the Buttler's teammate should learn from him. 

Many fans believed that this was a potshot at no one else but Ashwin as he has issues with him since the days the off-spinner was the captain of Punjab Kings. 

Check reactions: 

